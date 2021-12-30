ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Denver Weather: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Will Be Cold And Snowy

By Meteorologist Chris Spears
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A windy Thursday is on the way for Denver and the Front Range with the potential to see wind gusts between 60-80 mph in the higher elevations west of Interstate 25. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the foothills and portions of the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and the Wyoming state line.

Denver is not in the warning but it will be windy at times on Thursday, especially during the afternoon, with the potential to see gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Those gusts could create some flight delays at Denver International Airport.

The wind is in response to an approaching storm system that will move in from the Pacific Northwest over the next 12 to 24 hours. This new storm will be a major factor for New Year’s Eve celebrations around Colorado with widespread snow and very cold temperatures.

Here’s a little more about the timing of snow in Denver. A strong cold front will sweep across the Front Range sometime during the late morning or early afternoon hours on Friday. The snow will start to fly behind that front and temperatures will plummet. Most areas in metro Denver should have snow falling by sunset. Once the snow starts it will last through the night and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Most of metro Denver should see anywhere between 2 and 5 inches of snow with higher total in the foothills and around Fort Collins. Those areas have been placed under a Winter Storm Watch for the potential to see totals in excess of 6 inches.

Conditions will rapidly clear during the day on Saturday as this storm moves into the middle of the country. But it will be extremely cold with highs in Denver staying in the teens. A warming trend will start Sunday and last into the middle of next week.

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
COLORADO STATE
Denver Weather: Biggest Snowfall Of The Season Blankets The Front Range

DENVER(CBS)- What a way to end 2021! Heavy snow blasted Denver and the Front Range with welcome snow on New Year’s Eve. Thanks to strong storm system and a steady upslope from the northeast. Friday Night’s 7 pm Satellite picture / Credit CBS4 The official Denver measurement at DIA came in at 5.6 inches! The biggest snow of the season for the Mile High City! Many suburbs came in with more than that along with almost a foot on the fire zones near Boulder, Superior and Louisville. Credit CBS4 Weather Watcher Bob Hembree measured 9 inches at 9.000 feet. Credit CBS4 Our southern suburbs had lots of shoveling to do as well. Pam in Littleton came in with 7 inches! Credit CBS4 The last 48 hours have also been another big snow fest for many ski resorts as well! With Some areas picking up at least one to two feet! Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO
Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
Southwest Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Mounds Of Baggage

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of passengers at Denver International Airport waiting in long lines to pick up their baggage from Southwest Airlines over the holiday weekend. It appears the problem is due to a lack ground crews. (credit: CBS) Passengers had to retrieve their bags through customer service. Weather, COVID-19 and staffing issues also contributed to more than 300 flight cancelations in and out of DIA on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
Snow Comes A Day Late For Boulder County, It’s Arriving Along With Frigid Temperatures

DENVER (CBS4) – Regardless of what sparked the Marshall fire on Thursday, the combination of fierce wind and drought caused flames to bring about wildfire destruction never seen before in the metro area. Quickly changing weather on Friday will put out the final hotspots with several inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures on the way. The winter storm responsible for the change will bring snow to the mountains throughout the day on Friday while most of the snow for Denver and the Front Range waits until at least Friday afternoon. Then snow will become likely Friday evening and through the...
DENVER, CO
Experts: Denver Housing Market Expected To ‘Slow Down’ In 2022

DENVER (CBS4) – The real estate market in Denver was hot in 2021. However, Realtor.com is predicting a cooldown could be on the way for the Denver real estate market. “For 2021, the market was absolutely out of control,” said Marion Shelton, who’s been broker in Denver for six years. “Then it started to settle down a little bit say around August, where we still were getting multiple offers on homes, but it wasn’t 30 or 40 offers at a time.” (credit: CBS) Denver was ranked 9th on their list of top housing markets positioned for growth in 2021. Now, Denver has dropped to...
DENVER, CO
Evergreen Bids ‘Good Riddance’ To 2021 With Lake Plunge

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The Evergreen Lake Plunge returned this year after it was canceled due to concerns for the coronavirus last year. CBS4 Reporter Alan Gionet was among the 177 brave individuals to make the jump. Evergreen Fire Rescue moved the ladder all the way to the end of the pool to allow Gionet to make an extra-long swim in the icy water. Gionet is part of the Active 4 All Evergreen Foundation that raises money to help the kids special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation. (credit: CBS) The foundation raised over $15,000 with the plunge. People wore all kinds of different costumes and said goodbye, or good riddance, to 2021. In fact, one of the plungers dressed as Alan. Everyone who made the jump into the water experienced temperatures around 10 degrees to leap into the new year over weekend. (credit: CBS)
EVERGREEN, CO
FEMA Head Returns To Colorado, Tours Boulder County Fire Damage

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — “Help is on the way” was the word from federal authorities after touring the burn areas in Boulder County on Sunday. Disasters do not all look alike. And with each home lost is a different deeply sad story. The federal government had come to offer help. FEMA Administrator Deanne Crisswell who had spent much of her life and career in Colorado was escorted by the state’s governor, congressmen and local leaders. What they saw and what they heard was of a disaster of magnitude not witnessed here before. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis told her rebuilding will be a...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Weather: Mountains Will Share Snow With Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska. (credit: CBS) The Alaskan storm will set up over southeastern Colorado Friday night. That will be the prime spot to get upslope flow going over Denver and the eastern plains...
COLORADO STATE
Marshall Fire: Daylight Provides Look At Devastation In Superior And Louisville

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — When the sun came up on Friday morning, we got a look at damage from the Marshall Fire that raged through Superior and Louisville on Thursday. Over 500 homes, stores and commercial properties were destroyed and officials said Friday they would not be surprised if 1,000 homes were lost. The fire continued to smolder in certain areas after noon on Friday. The remains of the Element Hotel in Superior (credit: CBS4) A look at what we’re seeing as the sun rises. This was a neighborhood in Louisville filled with homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. Devastating. ...
SUPERIOR, CO
Fires Devastate Boulder County: How To Help

(credit: CBS) BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There are a number of ways community members can begin to show their support and provide outreach safely to those affected by the destructive Marshall Fire. The fire torched more than 500 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County on Thursday, including in Louisville and Superior. Community Foundation Boulder County set up a relief fund to support community members who were affected by the grass fires. Colorado Responds shared a link to Subscribe For Alerts/Information to learn other ways you can best help individuals impacted by the Boulder County fires. RELATED: Boulder County Fires: Resources Available...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder County

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of families in Boulder County have tragically lost their homes to the Marshall Fire. However, as a blanket of snow covered the region the day after the blaze, even those who were fortunate enough to have homes that were sparred were fearful of a new potential of destruction. Because gas lines were cut off as a result of the fire, many homes now do not have a source of heating right as temperatures as plummeting and are concerned about pipes freezing and bursting. (credit: CBS) Many didn’t have time to prepare for a gas outage right as...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
National Western Stock Show Still Plans To Return Despite Omicron

(CBS4) — The National Western Stock Show still plans to go on as scheduled in January. COVID-19 led to the event’s cancellation for only the second time in history last year. The Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread throughout the state, but Stock Show organizers say they’re prepared to keep guests safe. “We came to the aid of the city back in the beginning of the pandemic and opened up this expo hall that we’re standing in right now,” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of NWSS. (credit: CBS) Earlier this year, more than 5,000 Coloradans received their second dose of the COVID-19...
DENVER, CO
Boulder OEM: Avoid Evacuation Areas Affected In Grass Fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CB4) — Boulder Office Of Emergency Management warned Friday it still unsafe for residents to enter the areas evacuated due to the Marshall Fire. (credit: CBS4) According to Boulder OEM, “Not only are there active hot spots, but there are also downed power lines and trees at risk of falling, a risk that will increase once the snow arrives. It’s essential for everyone’s safety and for the integrity of the fire investigation that everyone remain out of the restricted areas for now. First responders are working to secure the area to allow residents to check on their homes as...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Sheriff: More Than 600 Homes Lost in Boulder County Grass Fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday to respond to multiple grass fires in Boulder County and is telling people to evacuate. (credit: CBS) Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says hundreds of structures have been lost in the Boulder County grass fires Thursday. According to Boulder EOC, the first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire. The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Boulder County Fires: Resources Available For Residents

DENVER (CBS4) – Numerous resources are available to those impacted by the devastating wildfires across Boulder County, including: Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund American Red Cross, Colorado Region Chapters: https://www.redcross.org/local/colorado.html Lost or found pets: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bouldercountyfirelostfoundpets Horse Relocation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1850883771730463/?ref=share (credit: Denver Fire) Emergency Status Updates: Boulder Office of Emergency Management – https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/ Boulder County Emergency Call Center – 303-413-7730 Broomfield County – https://broomfield.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2275 Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management https://dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert Centura Health; Patient and Associate Line – 303-661-1848 Evacuation Centers: YMCA of Northern Colorado:  2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026. Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503 N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304 Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter) FOR ANIMALS- Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, CO
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
“New Year’s Miracle”: No Casualties Or Fatalities in Marshall Fire So Far

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a news briefing Friday that so far, there have been no reported casualties or fatalities from the Marshall Fire. Fires are still smoldering in neighborhoods in Boulder County. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The fire grew to roughly 6,000 total acres. Crews are expecting 3-6 inches of snow in the area, and say that snowfall will greatly help the firefighting effort. Gov. Jared Polis said in the briefing that the fire damaged nearly 1,000 homes. Sheriff Pelle said that when the final count is...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
I-70 Reopened After 24 Vehicle Pileup In Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs were on Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle pileup. Colorado State Patrol says initial reports state 17 passenger vehicles and seven semi-trucks are involved in the crash the eastbound lanes at mile post 120. Garfield emergency and CDOT officials say the interstate was reopened between mile markers 116 and 133 in both directions. I-70 is open from mile-marker 116 to the 133 both directions, Glenwood Canyon. pic.twitter.com/McPnxaYqKL — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) December 30, 2021 There are unspecified injuries. One driver shared a picture showing the backup in both directions. The roads appear to be mostly clear, but snow has been falling in the high country for the last several days. (credit: CBS) Garfield County Sheriff’s officials remind drivers Cottonwood Pass is closed, and they should not take this road as an alternate route. This is expected to be an extended closure.
COLORADO STATE
