Meaningless bowl game? There’s no such thing for Wisconsin football program

LAS VEGAS — The word “meaningless” has been thrown around to describe lower-tier bowls, including the one the University of Wisconsin football team finds itself in on Thursday night.

That description even has come out of my mouth a time or two in the past few weeks and I’m not here to argue, defend its use or pile on the Badgers (8-4) for ending up in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State (8-4) when they clearly had much bigger goals when the season began.

It doesn’t matter if I think it’s meaningless or, as I wrote last week, that it’s the least excited I’ve been about a bowl during UW’s 20-year postseason streak. What matters is, as far as I can tell, this 2021 season finale is full of meaning to Badgers coach Paul Chryst and his players.

“We’re going to go compete in a football game and we want to go win that football game,” senior outside linebacker Noah Burks said. “That’s all the motivation that we need. I can tell you from personal experience, it’s much better than leaving a bowl trip with a win than a loss.”

Burks and the Badgers have had much more experience with the former than the latter. UW is 5-1 in bowl games under Chryst and I’d be surprised if another victory doesn’t get added to that ledger after three-plus hours at Allegiant Stadium.

What’s clear is Chryst takes bowls seriously, whether it’s high end (Cotton, Orange, Rose) … or low end (Pinstripe, Duke’s Mayo, Las Vegas) or something in between (Holiday). Maybe he got that approach from the man who hired him, Barry Alvarez, who never met a bowl game he didn’t like and did everything he could to give his players a grand experience wherever they landed at the end of the season.

“I think it’s just another game and we love playing football here,” senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “And that’s what we are accustomed to. We attack it, we attack the bowl game, we attack the whole bowl prep.

“We’re working. We’re putting on the pads early, we’re hitting pretty much all bowl prep. And I think that starts at the top and goes all the way down. You better be ready. And that’s how kind of the approach is.”

Compare that to the Sun Devils, who have had five key players opt out of this game. No judgment here because I strongly believe student-athletes should have the right to sit out a bowl game — meaningless to some, remember — if they believe it’s not worth it to put their bodies at risk.

I got into a spirited debate on Twitter earlier this week on this very subject after four Ohio State starters opted out of the Rose Bowl against Utah on New Year’s Day. Nothing about the Rose Bowl is meaningless, at least to me, but those Buckeyes played in the Fiesta Bowl two seasons ago and the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff title game a year ago. The Rose Bowl, at this point, is meaningless to them.

Two years ago, Jonathan Taylor elected to play in the Rose Bowl when it was clear he was going to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. I admired him for making that decision, even if there was always the risk that he’d sustain a major injury and potentially cost himself millions of dollars. And had he chosen to skip it, there would have been no criticism coming from my mouth (or the keys on my computer).

Taylor stuck around for one last game, played well and, most importantly, didn’t get hurt. Now he’s flourishing in the NFL. Good for him.

UW had nobody opt out for the Las Vegas Bowl, which isn’t really a surprise considering it’s a team that likely won’t have anybody selected on the first two days of the draft in the spring. But even if there had been a player or two in that category, there’s a really good chance they’d have been suited up and playing against the Sun Devils.

“It’s a bonus game, but I see it as another opportunity on the regular schedule,” senior cornerback Caesar Williams said. “It’s hard to say, seeing guys opt out. I personally don’t really agree with it. It’s one last game with the team and one last time that all the guys are together.”

Williams and his teammates can’t help but notice there are trophies that fill the “wow” room that serves as a waiting area in the UW football offices at Camp Randall Stadium. Adding more hardware to that area is important to the Badgers.

There’s another source of motivation, too, according to Williams. UW’s regular season ended just under five weeks ago with a 23-13 loss at Minnesota, a disappointing defeat that cost the Badgers a chance to play for the Big Ten Conference title.

That’s not how Williams and a large senior class want its final chapter to end.

“If the last game was the last one with the team,” Williams said, “we didn’t go out the way I wanted to, so it wouldn’t be right.”

Sanborn addressed the team last week and left them with a countdown of sorts. At the time, they had nine practices remaining as a unit, a number that has now hit zero.

“I think guys are coming around now, starting to realize that their time at UW is winding down and this really is the last one,” Burks said. “We’re not coming back here to play another game. This is it.”

So why not make it a good one? If there’s anything we’ve learned about the coaches and players in this program, it’s that there’s nothing meaningless about the opportunity to compete together.