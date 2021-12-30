ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids Native Prow Scores Goal in NHL Debut

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
BUFFALO, NY -- Sauk Rapids native Ethan Prow made his National Hockey League debut on Wednesday night playing for the Buffalo Sabres. The 29-year-old Prow joined the organization on a one-year...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
