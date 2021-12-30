ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

Commentary: Pass democracy-saving voting rights law

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election officials overturn accurate results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

DECATUR, Ga. — Stacey Abrams, who built her national reputation by advocating for voting rights, is calling on Congress to take action on federal voting rules as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor. Senators including Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, Abrams’ close ally, have been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
95.3 MNC

Redistricting over, IN voting rights group looks to the future

(Indiana News Service) Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director with Common Cause Indiana, said that timeline meant few opportunities for the public to weigh in on the process.
ELECTIONS
blavity.com

The Fight For Voting Rights, Part 3: The Obstacles And The Solutions

Earlier this month, the United States hosted a virtual international Summit for Democracy. The proceedings brought together leaders from around the world to discuss challenges to democracy that have arisen on virtually every continent. The irony of the U.S. hosting such a summit while its own democracy is at threat was not lost on the host country. Vice President Kamala Harris directly addressed American challenges to democracy in her speech at the summit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Freeman

Letter: Democracy, right to vote are in serious danger

Leaders in Washington must get it together. The threats to the very foundations of our democratic society are real. Soon it will be a year since the Jan. 6 insurrection. All year long, we’ve witnessed anti-democratic politicians stoking anger and violence and undermining American democracy. In states across the country, Republicans are passing laws that attack our freedom to vote, rig . . .
ELECTIONS
Ellsworth American

Collins wrong on voting rights

Sen. Collins recently wrote me to explain why she had voted against S.4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021: “The bill is based on the … premise that Washington, D.C., can better run elections than our state and local governments. That kind of federal control is unnecessary and would be utterly unworkable for our states and municipalities.” The history of the law of the United States says otherwise.
CONGRESS & COURTS
blackchronicle.com

Voting rights inaction threatens US democracy

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States may lose its standing as a role model for the world – and democracy itself would be put at risk – if voting rights legislation is not passed. Harris, who has taken the lead on voting rights,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
industryglobalnews24.com

The Democrats Fight for Voting Rights

Democrats and Joe Biden are finding it more and more difficult to pass the priority legislation. However, they don’t plan to give up and will try again next year. The democrats want to pass legislation for their expansion and are dependent on the attorney general for their protection. However, the legal efforts of the Justice Department are not as simple as they seem.
CONGRESS & COURTS
washingtoninformer.com

Voting Rights Battle Ahead in Early 2022

In 2021, 440 bills to restrict voting access were introduced in 49 states. Nineteen states passed 34 new laws making it more difficult to vote. There have been no cases cited demonstrating evidence of any widespread voter fraud. But the main focus of Trump Republicans is on unproven claims of fraud as they question the legitimacy of the 2020 elections a year away from congressional midterms.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vindy.com

Remember right-wing hate when you vote

Who is directly responsible for all this anger, hate and threats at school teachers, school board members and parents all over America today?. It’s not the bipartisan select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and invasion on our United States Capitol that now is receiving death threats. This...
ELECTIONS
KAAL-TV

Mayors seek voting rights bill approval

(ABC 6 News) - Mayors from across the country including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton are asking lawmakers to approve the voting rights bill. The U.S Conference of mayors says voting rights are "under historic attack." The letter says the senate bill would stop voter suppression and create national standards.
ROCHESTER, MN
riverdalepress.com

Council approves voting rights for 800K non-citizens

The city council has made history, passing a bill that aims to give the roughly 800,000 immigrant non-citizens living in New York City the right to vote. While casting his “yes” vote for the bill in the council chamber last week, lead sponsor Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said what he and his colleagues were doing was “making history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Williams hails right to vote in municipal elections

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, hailed the City Council’s passage of Intro 1867, expanding the right to vote in municipal elections to roughly 900,000 non-citizen New Yorkers, including Caribbean nationals, with legal permanent residence status or other valid work authorization. “Today, New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Sun-Times

Congress must act to protect the right to vote

Jan. 6, 2022 marks one year since the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, incited by a president voted out of office by the vast majority of the American people. What is now clear is that Donald Trump and his zealous aides and complicit right-wing legislators were deadly serious about overturning the results of that vote and keeping Trump in office. They failed but have since launched a systematic campaign in states across the country to make it possible to succeed the next time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden's words on voting rights meet call to action after 1/6

President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear.“Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?” While Biden has tried to offer America's allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the repeated lie from the man he defeated, Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.Now, as the anniversary of that deadly day nears, the president is being urged to reorder priorities and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wnynewsnow.com

Senator Bob Casey To Prioritize Voting Rights In 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 2021 has been a jam-packed year in Congress. Senator Bob Casey (D- PA) said a lot has been accomplished to provide COVID relief this year. He said his priorities for next year will focus on voting rights. “This was a year we knew we had to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
saobserver.com

NAACP PUSHES SENATORS ON VOTING RIGHTS

NAACP head to push senators, White House for action on voting rights. NAACP President Derrick Johnson says he plans to step up pressure on senators and the White House to take action on voting rights legislation, which would likely warrant changes to the legislative filibuster due to opposition from Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS

