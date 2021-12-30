ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Community College extends COVID-19 testing until March 2022

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will extend their testing site until March 31st, 2022.

This Stop The Spread , drive-through testing site, operates on Monday’s, Wednesday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s between 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

HCC offers COVID-19 services to everyone free of charge and no appointment is necessary. The testing area is located near the Bartley Center.

To help maximize efficiency make sure to have all of your information ready such as your name, address, phone number and an email address.

According to the testing site, the testing style is a “less invasive swab in the lower nostril” and not the previous method used earlier in the pandemic.

