A Surrey-based charity is giving away 7,500 Christmas parents to help families have a “magical Christmas that everybody dreams of” this year.As part of its Christmas campaign, charity Stripey Stork has created a catalogue of 76 gifts plus stocking fillers, wrapping paper, sticky tape and gift tags for parents to choose from. “We don’t want anyone to go without on Christmas Day,” the charity’s manager, Donna Pariser said. “It’s always nice to get a gift, but even nicer if it’s one you really want.”She said this year’s most popular gifts have been footballs, lava lamps for teenagers and Peppa Pig,...

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO