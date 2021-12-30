ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some 198,000 people filed for jobless claims last week, a near-50-year low

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ranks of U.S. workers filing for jobless aid remains near a half-century low amid a tight labor market that's spurring employers to keep hold of their workers. About 198,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended December 25, the Labor Department said Thursday. That compares with about...

CSM Lonestar
4d ago

Keep in mind this number doesn’t account for the millions that are quitting their jobs or being fired for disobeying Biden’s vaccine mandates

Reply(30)
47
#1U.S.A.
4d ago

thats because everyone's eligibility for benefits has run out. certainly not because more people have went back to work.

Reply(14)
37
x83
4d ago

The labor participation rate is the lowest it’s been since the 70s. It’s easier to commit crime and live off entitlements than work.

Reply(35)
25
