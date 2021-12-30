ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go back to prehistoric times with the dinosaurs exhibit at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Kick off this new year by going back in time, way back to prehistoric times, on this Road Trip: Close to Home .

Dinosaurs! The Exhibit at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning in Rockville Centre just got even bigger.

If you've visited before, the favorites dinosaurs are all still there. But now you can see new dinosaurs and learn all about them from a paleontologist on site.

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning is open every day except for Wednesdays.

