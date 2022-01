Atlanta is partnering with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta nonprofit to launch the city’s first citywide guaranteed-income pilot program for low-income residents. According to the mayor’s office, the Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation, or I.M.P.A.C.T., will serve 300 residents who are at least 18 years old and live below 200% of the federal poverty line, about $53,000 for a family of four.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO