ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US unemployment claims drop to 198,000

By PAUL WISEMAN
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlekA_0dZ3gEPF00
California Jobs FILE - Prospective employers and job seekers interact during during a job fair on Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Hiring in California slowed significantly in November 2021 even as the state's unemployment rate dipped below 7% for the first time since March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, according to data made public Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year's coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims dropped by 8,000 to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell to just above 199,000, the lowest level since October 1969.

The numbers suggest that the fast-spreading omicron variant has yet to trigger a wave of layoffs.

Altogether, 1.7 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 18. That was the lowest since March 2020, just as the pandemic was starting to slam the U.S. economy, and down by 140,000 from the week before.

The weekly claims numbers, a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year. Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it’s so tough to find replacements. The United States had a near-record 11 million job openings in October, and 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs — just off September’s record 4.4 million — because there are so many opportunities.

The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The December jobs report, out next week, is expected to show that the economy generated another 374,000 jobs this month.

The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.

“The overall picture painted by these data points to a rapid pace of job growth,'' said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc. Hiring would have been even stronger “had businesses been able to hire as many workers as they wished.''

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Florida Unemployment Claims At Pre-Pandemic Levels

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – First-time unemployment claims in Florida rolled in last month at a pace similar to the period before the coronavirus pandemic pounded the economy. The U.S. Department of Labor estimated 3,982 unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the holiday-shortened week that ended Dec. 25. If unchanged,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Dow touches record high as unemployment claims slip

(Reuters) – The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States. Financials, materials, and energy sectors, which tend to benefit in...
MARKETS
news9.com

Some 198,000 People Filed For Jobless Claims Last Week, A Near-50-Year Low

The ranks of U.S. workers filing for jobless aid remains near a half-century low amid a tight labor market that's spurring employers to keep hold of their workers. About 198,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended December 25, the Labor Department said Thursday. That compares with about 205,000 jobless claims in the previous week.
ECONOMY
Financial World

US initial jobless claims drop below 200,000, showing no Omicron hit

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits tumbled below 200,000, while continuing claims dropped to the lowest since March 7, 2020, corroborating analysts’ belief that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant would less likely impact a US labor market what had been closing in on a maximum employment.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Ap#Americans#The Labor Department#Covid
thebalance.com

Unemployment Claims Stay Low Despite Omicron

That’s how many weeks the number of new unemployment claims has stayed below pre-pandemic levels, the government said, suggesting the latest surge of COVID-19 hasn’t caused a wave of layoffs. The number of seasonally adjusted initial unemployment insurance claims fell to 198,000 the week ending Dec. 25, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
actionforex.com

US initial jobless claims dropped to 198k, lowest since 1969

US initial jobless claims dropped -8k to 198k in the week ending December 25, better than expectation of 205k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -7k to 199k, lowest since October 25, 1969. Continuing claims dropped -140k to 1716k in the week ending December 18, lowest since March 7,...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Which American Workers Have Gotten the Biggest Raises?

Workers in restaurants, bars, hotels, or what is also called the “accommodation and food services” sector, saw the sharpest rise in average weekly wages in the April to June quarter of 2021, compared to any other sector of the U.S. economy. Those numbers, however, might be a tad misleading as they're a year-over-year comparison and many of those establishments in America had to shut down or operate on a limited basis during the previous April through June due to public-health restrictions enacted to control the spread of the coronavirus.
LABOR ISSUES
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia unemployment drops to 4%, lowest in history

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s unemployment dropped again in November, falling to 4%, the lowest in the state’s recorded history, according to West Virginia Workforce’s numbers. November’s 4% rate was a 0.3 percentage point decrease from October, which had broken the record for lowest unemployment...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Can You Get Unemployment Assistance If You Have COVID?

COVID-19 unemployment benefits can help employees, gig workers, and self-employed people whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic. UI (unemployment insurance) provides unemployment benefits to workers who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The UI is a joint program between individual state governments and the federal government. Unemployment benefits help bridge the economic gap for workers and stabilize local economies. Can you get unemployment assistance if you have COVID?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 56 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 56 million on Monday, with more than 6 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Monday night, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 56,091,119, and the nationwide death toll neared 828,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The latest figures include 631,183 COVID-19 cases and 797 virus-related fatalities reported within the 24-hour period ended at 4 p.m. EST.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
45K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy