Nevada State

KU cruises past Nevada

 4 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun scored 22 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and sixth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 88-61 victory over...

Smith Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Kansas State f ifth-year senior Mark Smith was honored as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday (January 3) after his historic performance on Saturday night against Oklahoma. Smith, a transfer from Missouri, became the first Wildcat since assists became an official NCAA stat in 1976-77...
KANSAS STATE
K-State women defeat No. 10 Baylor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points and 10 rebounds and helped Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59. Kansas State led by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears cut the lead to four in the final minute. The Wildcats held off the Bears nailing five free throws down the stretch. It’s the first time the Wildcats have beat the Lady Bears in 36 tries dating back to 2004. Kansas State beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012.
KANSAS STATE
Three area players are selected for the Kansas Shrine Bowl

East and West teams for the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl All Star football game have been announced. Selected for the West team were Keghan McConnell of Junction City High School, Colt Sell of Chapman High School and Colby Klieman of Manhattan High School. The game will be played July 23rd...
KANSAS STATE
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise-record and NFL rookie record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 11 catches for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards and four scores while outdueling Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals rallied from three 14-point deficits against the AFC West champs. Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak was snapped and it fell behind Tennessee for the top seed in the AFC.
NFL
