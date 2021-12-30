KU cruises past Nevada

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points and 10 rebounds and helped Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59. Kansas State led by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears cut the lead to four in the final minute. The Wildcats held off the Bears nailing five free throws down the stretch. It’s the first time the Wildcats have beat the Lady Bears in 36 tries dating back to 2004. Kansas State beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO