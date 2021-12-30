The endless teachings of opportunities

I am excited for what this new year has in store for all of us, if we adopt an outlook of change and celebration. Change is hard for most people, myself included. I find that as I get older I like things to be a certain way, I like to make plans and know what to expect. When those plans get way laid by something unexpected, I struggle to “roll with it”. My husband chuckles at me when I come into the room and re-arrange the way the remote controls are lined up on the end table. Why does it bug me so much? I am not 100% sure, but I just know that they don’t look right. This year I am going to strive to not be so straight laced and picky about things. I am going to try to embrace change more freely and not “sweat the small stuff”.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO