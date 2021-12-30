ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A renaissance year for the Knicks sets up intriguing challenges for 2022

By Marc Berman
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uf02a_0dZ3fKfO00
NBAE via Getty Images

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

Considering the lack of success the Knicks experienced since the start of the millennium, the year of 2021 will go down as extremely prosperous and deserving of a cheery, orange-and-blue champagne toast.

They broke an eight-year playoff drought in May. Though the Knicks have still won just one playoff series since 2001, they are hardly the league’s laughingstock, as they were on Jan. 1, when the shortened 72-game pandemic season had just gotten underway with no fans in attendance and first-year coach Tom Thibodeau had just come on board.

Thibodeau won the 2021 Coach of the Year award with a Herculean effort in guiding the Knicks to a 41-31 record. In this age of social-media overreaction, he was already hearing calls for his firing after a 14-18 start (now 17-18) despite working wonders a season ago.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Thibodeau
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance
firstsportz.com

“Bulls are the best team in the league”- NBA fans go crazy over DeMar DeRozan buzzer-beating 3 pointers

Thanks to the late-game magic of Chicago Bulls player DeMar DeRozan, Bulls have defeated Indiana Pacers to register the team’s 6th straight win in the league. DeRozan during the fourth quarter used his skills and to score a three-pointer by standing only some steps behind the line and leading the team to win. His teammates rushed towards him for the win however a sign of relief could be seen on his face for giving a win to his team which he told after the game to the media.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

NBA Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. Threw Object At Coach During Argument

Things really could not be going worse for the Houston Rockets, and things seemed to boil over for Kevin Porter Jr. on Saturday. The 21-year-old mysteriously left the Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, not playing or appearing on the bench at all in the second half. Turns out, it was because of a confrontation with an assistant coach.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Headcase Kevin Porter Jr. ditched Rockets at halftime of loss, drove home

Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player but notorious for being a headcase. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night. Porter only played 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy