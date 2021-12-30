ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

Aventura carjacker caught after getting caught in traffic

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago

A Miami-Dade man was arrested after he stole a car from the Aventura Mall and got stuck in traffic during the getaway.

According to the victim’s husband, Lordgaendy Entienne threatened his wife who was having lunch in her parked car inside the Aventura Mall parking garage, then ordered her to exit the vehicle.

Entienne grabbed the woman by the arm and pushed her out of the car, before taking off in the stolen vehicle.

Upon exiting the garage, the carjacker hit a traffic jam.

That’s when the victim ran up to the car and asked for her handbag back, but then started screaming for help.

Other drivers in the area exited their vehicles to assist, scaring Etienne and causing him to flee on foot.

Aventura police caught up to the suspect and arrested him.

