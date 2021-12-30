ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Line of severe storms moving through north Georgia

 4 days ago
Tornado in Upson County

A line of severe storms moving through north Georgia has prompted at least one tornado warning Thursday afternoon and left behind flooded roads, downed trees and power lines.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns has been tracking downpours and strong storms throughout the afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms live on Channel 2 Action News.

The heaviest pockets of rain have been moving through metro Atlanta since the overnight hours. Several counties are now under a flash flood warning.

Here is what to know as we head through Thursday.

  • Strongest chance for storms are south of I-20.
  • Flash Flood Warning for Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Haralson and Paulding County until 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
  • Flash Flood Warning for Carroll, Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Fulton, Heard and Henry County until 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
  • Some areas of metro Atlanta have seen 2.5 inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours.
  • Another round of wet weather and storms is possible over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

