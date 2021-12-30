ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show postponed over COVID

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vr7d9_0dZ3d4Yb00

NEW YORK ( AP ) — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

Do you have COVID-19, flu, or a cold? How to tell the difference

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

First held in 1877, the dog show attracts thousands of competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden. Last year, it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

With COVID-19 cases now exploding around the U.S. , the postponement comes less than two weeks after more than 8,500 canines, owners and handlers converged for another top U.S. dog show, the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Health
WHNT News 19

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#American Kennel Club#Covid#Ap#Pekingese#French#English#German#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy