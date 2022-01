UPDATE: Early snowfall totals, with 10 inches already on the ground in some areas of state. With a half-foot of snow already on the ground and snow still falling at a furious rate, the National Weather Service has boosted its snowfall projections in South Jersey, saying some areas could get blasted with as much as 12 to 18 inches before the storm comes to an end late Monday afternoon or early Monday evening.

