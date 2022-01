Football season is over. Again. Rutgers played Wake Forest tough in the first half, but the Gator Bowl played out as expected for the most part. We discussed the Scarlet Knights’ 38-10 loss on the first edition of the Rutgers Rant podcast in 2022, the wave of young players on the field, our first extended look at Gavin Wimsatt and broke down what it all may mean for next season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO