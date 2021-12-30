Experts Issue Guidelines on Diabetes-Linked Nerve Damage

BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC has changed its recommendation for COVID isolation and quarantine times. Now, if you test positive, they recommend you isolate for five days instead of 10 as long as you’re asymptomatic. Then wear a mask for five days when you’re around others. If you’re exposed to someone who has tested positive and you’re either not vaccinated or haven’t received a booster, the CDC has similar guidance: a five-day quarantine and then keep your mask on around others for the next five days. If you develop symptoms, quarantine until you get a negative test result back. “It’s not that...

