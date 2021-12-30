ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen says hamster climbed into popcorn bucket, bit him as he watched ‘Spider-Man’ in theater

By William Thornton
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ayden Whitton was only 10 minutes into the 6 p.m. showing of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Monday at the AMC Mobile (Alabama) 16 when one of his friends thought he saw a rat. “We all lifted our legs,” Whitton said. “We thought it was funny.”....

