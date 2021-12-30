Teen says hamster climbed into popcorn bucket, bit him as he watched ‘Spider-Man’ in theater

A little picture starring a young upstart actor named Tom Holland arrived in theaters over the weekend, and it's called "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It features a popular costumed superhero you may or may not have heard of. As it turns out, this fella is quite popular all around the world, and that led to one of the biggest box office rollouts in the history of cinema. Not just since the pandemic, of all time. While everything else just got absolutely snuffed out and trampled in its wake, this movie's downright spectacular performance proved that global event movies can still be a thing on record-breaking levels, and just about every sort of person will still go to the movies under the right circumstances. Let's dig in to the numbers.

