Hunting from deerback — David Joseph took this photo in Bear Valley Springs of a California Mule Deer doe with some birds on her back. Although sometimes birds in the spring, in order to line their nests, will help themselves to little bits of the soft undercoat that large ungulate mammals like deer naturally shed, this doesn't seem to be the case here. The birds appear to be one male and two female Brown-headed Cowbirds (Molothrus ater), and these birds don't build their nests, they have the ignoble practice of singly laying their eggs in the nests of other songbirds, typically smaller ones.

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO