There are many possible causes of shortness of breath, including:. -A respiratory infection, such as a cold or the flu. The most common cause of shortness of breath is a respiratory infection, such as a cold or the flu. Other causes include asthma, heart failure, pneumonia, anemia, smoking, obesity, and pregnancy. Exercise can also cause shortness of breath. If you are experiencing shortness of breath, it is essential to see a doctor determine the cause.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO