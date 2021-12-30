Health News – Law to stop surprise medical billing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The new year rings in a new law. It’s called the No Surprises Act. It bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers. It protects patients when they receive treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance networks — and that they did not choose. Consumers will be responsible only for their in-network cost-sharing in these situations. Patients will also not be in the middle of billing disputes between providers and insurers. Last month, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order putting the Pennsylvania Insurance Department in charge of implementing the law in the commonwealth. The governor calls...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO