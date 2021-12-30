ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Health News – Law to stop surprise medical billing

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year will also ring in a new law, supporters say...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Law Protecting Patients From Surprise Medical Bills Takes Effect Jan. 1

Patients with private health insurance will see the shock of “surprise” medical bills virtually gone starting on Jan. 1, 2022. That's when the No Surprises Act, passed by Congress in December 2020 as part of a coronavirus compromise package, takes effect. Under the new consumer protections, patients will...
HEALTH SERVICES
Boston Globe

Under opaque US system, almost every medical bill is a surprise

The dispute between health insurers and providers over the Biden administration’s surprise-billing rule is secondary to the order’s much-needed patient protection from so-called balance bills, which financially devastate millions of Americans (“Congress moved to protect Americans from surprise medical bills, but some lawmakers worry the coming rule favors insurers,” BostonGlobe.com, Nov. 26). Despite protests from doctor and provider groups, applying the median in-network rate in billing disputes is a simple remedy to the messy, behind-the-scenes health care billing game.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Billing#Medical Bills#Health News
NBC 29 News

Americans can expect fewer surprise medical bills come January

(CNN) - Americans will have one less healthcare headache in 2022, thanks to the No Surprises Act. The new law bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers. It’s scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1. The No Surprises Act protects patients when they receive treatment from doctors and...
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC San Diego

‘No Surprises Act' Promises to Protect Consumers From Surprise Medical Bills

A new law in the New Year promises to protect consumers from surprise medical billing. Part of the stimulus bill passed in 2020 includes the "No Surprises Act" which promises to protect consumers from having to pay bills they thought their insurance companies already paid. Among the provisions, surprise billing for emergency services will be banned.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Healthline

Surprise Medical Bill Ban Now in Effect: What to Do If You Get One

On Jan. 1, 2022, Americans will be protected from receiving surprise medical bills under the No Surprises Act. Surprise medical bills occur when a patient sees an out-of-network provider through no fault of their own. Insurers and providers will negotiate balance bills, effectively leaving patients out of the middle. Beginning...
HEALTH
Axios

Many surprise medical bills are now illegal

Effective today, federal law bans many types of out-of-network medical bills and puts the onus on doctors and health insurance companies to resolve their payment disputes. Why it matters: Consumers can breathe a sigh of relief because, in many scenarios, they should no longer face unexpected charges from doctors who are not in their insurance networks.
LAW
KRQE News 13

New law cuts down unexpected medical bills

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting this year, patients won’t have to expect an unexpected medical bill. A new law went into effect New Year’s Day preventing patients from receiving surprise medical bills. The provisions of the law state patients with insurance won’t receive bills following emergency care from an out-of-network doctor or facility. Patients will still […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WCIA

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

‘No Surprises Act’ Now In Effect, Protects Patients Against Unexpected Medical Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The new year rings in a new law. It’s called the No Surprises Act. It bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers. It protects patients when they receive treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance networks — and that they did not choose. Consumers will be responsible only for their in-network cost-sharing in these situations. Patients will also not be in the middle of billing disputes between providers and insurers. Last month, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order putting the Pennsylvania Insurance Department in charge of implementing the law in the commonwealth. The governor calls...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy