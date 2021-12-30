Health News – Law to stop surprise medical billing

The dispute between health insurers and providers over the Biden administration’s surprise-billing rule is secondary to the order’s much-needed patient protection from so-called balance bills, which financially devastate millions of Americans (“Congress moved to protect Americans from surprise medical bills, but some lawmakers worry the coming rule favors insurers,” BostonGlobe.com, Nov. 26). Despite protests from doctor and provider groups, applying the median in-network rate in billing disputes is a simple remedy to the messy, behind-the-scenes health care billing game.
