Seattle small business owner burglarized eight times sounds alarm on crime: ‘I can’t do it anymore’
Seattle small business owner burglarized...video.foxnews.com
Seattle small business owner burglarized...video.foxnews.com
Sad that wild animals are permitted to roam the streets and steal with impunity in Seattle and other Dem run cities.
you know what you got to do you got to put the law in your own hands get a weapon and take care of business
Keep Voting for Kamala and leftist Democrats and that's what you get...Democrats love crime.
Comments / 13