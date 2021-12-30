‘Disabled vehicle’ leads to discovery of body in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: 8:45 a.m.

A WFTV news crew on scene reports the disabled vehicle has been removed from the bridge and both southbound lanes are now open.

Northbound lanes along the bridge remain open.

Original Story:

A traffic-related call along State Road 417 near Sanford Thursday morning led to the discovery of a body.

Deputies responded to the bridge over Lake Jesup around 6 a.m. after getting a call about a disabled vehicle.

Once on scene, deputies discovered a body in the water, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency had few details to release Thursday morning but said more information would be available once the body is recovered from the water.

As of 8 a.m., a WFTV news crew near the scene reported slow-moving traffic in the southbound lanes of the SR 417 bridge over Lake Jesup.

See map below for location:

