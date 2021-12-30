ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year in Review: Westlake Chemical's $1.2B epoxy business acquisition was a Deal of the Week in December

By Olivia Pulsinelli
 4 days ago
Houston Business Journal

HX Venture Fund sees traction with venture capital fund-of-funds

2021 was another active year for the HX Venture Fund. The venture capital fund-of-funds, launched in 2018 to attract outside venture capital into the Houston region, has fully invested its first oversubscribed $40 million fund. From a pipeline of more than 300 firms interested in the fund's model, HX Venture Fund has made investments into 12 venture capital firms in its portfolio, said Guillermo Borda, managing partner of HX Venture Fund.
The week in bankruptcies: Stance Autoworks LLC.

Houston area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Dec. 17, 2021. Year to date through Dec. 17, 2021, the court recorded 164 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 66% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

