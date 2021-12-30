Writers must love words to write everyday

The simple rhythms of serving the ones with whom we live. Of all the important tasks kingdom life has to offer, there are few things more fulfilling than becoming Christlike within marriage and leading children toward a relationship with Jesus. We can easily be attracted to big stages and bright lights, watching charismatic personalities bring the Word with a fierce devotion or an encouraging sermon. Yet what we are taught from stages can never come as close to our intimate connection to the Father, our selfless connection to the Son, and our conviction and freedom from the Holy Spirit. And these three opportunities often find themselves in the midst of serving our families, whether we are married or single.

