Home Insurance Rates Are Rising Due to Climate Change: Here’s How to Lower Your Costs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year’s disastrous weather could spell higher premiums for home insurance in 2022. Yet a few climate-related moves taken now may help limit your odds of a rate hike this year, as well as improve the experience of making a claim on your policy after a “weather...

2021’s Terrible Weather Could Hike Home Insurance Costs

It’s official: This has been a record-breaking year for severe weather. Among its legacies, unsurprisingly, could be higher costs to insure your home in 2022. The weather data for 2021 is truly dire. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. endured an unprecedented 18 weather disasters that each caused more than $1 billion in property damage.
How Rising Inflation Rates Can Affect Your Mortgage

As inflation rises, the cost of everything goes up, including real estate. However, if you can lock in a low-interest, fixed-rate mortgage, then the cost of your home — an appreciating asset — will stay the same as the value of your property increases. For those who already...
How Much Does Flood Insurance Cost?

Many homeowners who haven’t read their homeowners insurance policies assume that they are fully covered against all natural disasters—but in the case of flood damage, that simply isn’t true. The vast majority of homeowners insurance policies specifically exclude coverage of flood damage for one simple reason: it’s too expensive to pay for. Flood coverage isn’t cost-effective as an inclusion in general policies. As a result, homeowners in areas that are likely to flood should consider purchasing separate insurance for flooding, and in some cases, depending on the positioning of the land in the flood zone map, they may be required to by their mortgage lenders. This added cost can be a surprise to homeowners, but better to be surprised by the additional expense of flood insurance than to suffer a loss resulting from a flood and find out you’re not covered. Do you need flood insurance? Take a look at how the risks are assessed and decide if you need to consider a policy for your home.
Here’s your reminder to review your insurance policies

Q: I read your column each week and enjoy it immensely. However, a recent column left out an important consideration. A woman wrote in to say that she has a house that is in her name alone but her husband still has the loan in his name. If the homeowners insurance policy was taken out by the husband in his name alone, then she does not have any coverage for any potential losses should catastrophe strike.
Flood insurance costs rise in areas once deemed lower risk

Under a revamped federal flood insurance program rolled out this fall, millions of homeowners are set for rate hikes that officials say more accurately reflect a property’s risk. That includes the vast majority of the 1.7 million homeowners with relatively cheap policies in areas federal officials previously deemed low or moderate risk — and where coverage is voluntary.
How Rising Rates Affect Potential Home Sales

Existing-home sales don’t always slow down when mortgage rates rise; they are more influenced by why mortgage rates are rising. Potential existing home sales decreased to 6.26 million, representing a 79.5% increase from the market potential low in February 1993. The market potential for existing-home sales increased 7.2% year-over-year,...
8 Best Life Insurance Companies of January 2022

Convert your term life policy into a whole life policy. Only offers policies from companies that have an A.M. Best rating of A- or better. If you’re the main provider for your family or are worried about their financial future if you were to pass, a life insurance policy can provide peace of mind.
Current Mortgage Rates Move Higher in Final Reading of 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage moved up to 3.11% this week, according to Freddie Mac. That’s a modest increase from last week when the average rate was 3.05%. Mortgage rates increased slightly across loan categories this week. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is...
How to cut your home energy costs

Keeping the house warm has never been pricier. UK wholesale gas prices have hit another record: at £3.24 a therm they are dramatically higher than the 50p level seen for much of last year, and energy suppliers are dropping like flies. Zog Energy has just become the 25th firm to go to the wall over the last four months. The renewed surge in wholesale prices means more could follow.
Here's when the Social Security cost-of-living increase goes into effect

Senior citizens and others who receive Social Security checks will soon see a 5.9% increase in their monthly payments, the biggest annual "raise" since 1982. But experts warn that the boost may not be enough to offset fast-rising inflation. On top of that, seniors will be paying more for their...
Social Security Table: The Most Important You’ll See All Year

No matter how well you plan for and save for your retirement, you may find yourself reliant on Social Security benefits at some point during your senior years, regardless of how well you plan for and save for it. And it is for this reason that it is critical to file for benefits at the appropriate age.
3 Easy Ways to Start Saving for Your Retirement in 2022

You know your retirement isn’t going to pay for itself. Today, Social Security replaces only about 40% of the average earner’s former salary, and with the program facing a financial crunch, tomorrow it could be even less. But it can be hard to set money aside for the...
