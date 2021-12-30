ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LL Cool J cancels New Year's Eve performance after testing positive for COVID-19

By Denise Petski
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLL Cool J, a scheduled headliner for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest," has canceled his appearance on ABC’s holiday staple because he has tested positive for COVID. ABC and producers also announced that R&B singer Chlöe wont be performing on the special as...

Parade

Ryan Seacrest on Ringing in 2022, His New Passion for Growing Olives and What's New for American Idol

American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest, 46, returns to Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (Dec. 31 on ABC), celebrating the 50th anniversary of Clark’s TV special. The festivities will ring in 2022 with more than five hours of celebrities, music and the first-ever Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Ciara Was Opulent in Orange at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ciara was one of many celebrities to attend Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year; however, few attendees’ ensembles could compete with the fabulousness of the singer/dancer’s outfit. This year Ciara co-hosted the event with Ryan Seacrest from Los Angeles, California and performed a little throwback to multiple popular dances over the last few decades. Suffice to say that Ciara’s looks for this event were one of the many highlights of the evening. For her hosting duties, Ciara wore a metallic orange, strapless mini dress that featured sheer panels underneath the bralette and paired it with a pair of satin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Avril Lavigne Rocked Combat Boots for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

The Princess of Punk Avril Lavigne held true to her title and rocked these high, ankle-wrap black leather combat boots to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve as she performed alongside musician Travis Barker. While some outfits worn to the event were “like, so whatever”, Lavigne‘s outfit definitely stood out from the crowd. The singer/songwriter wore a black with a leather corset and tulle straps and tutu which she paired with a pair of black leather combat boots with multiple buckles around the ankle and a chunky heel. The ensemble was further enhanced by Lavigne’s rocker-chic blond locks with the ends...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

CNN backs host Andy Cohen after ‘stupid and drunk’ Ryan Seacrest comments live on air

CNN has backed host Andy Cohen after he slammed rival Ryan Seacrest and his team live on air on New Year’s Eve. Cohen, who seemingly drank multiple shots with Anderson Cooper during the broadcast, referred to Seacrest’s ABC broadcast on the night of 31 December as “[a bunch] of losers that are performing behind us”.“I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry,” the 53-year-old radio and television talk show host told CNN viewers.Cohen later said he “regrets” slamming the ABC broadcast, adding that “Seacrest is a great guy”.“The only thing...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

CNN addresses Andy Cohen's jab at Ryan Seacrest, ABC during NYE special: He 'said something he shouldn't have'

CNN issued a statement regarding a remark Andy Cohen made on-air while co-hosting the network's New Year's Eve special. Cohen, who was progressively getting drunker throughout the broadcast alongside co-host Anderson Cooper, was reacting to a giant cloud of smoke that emerged as Journey was performing on-stage for ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve, which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker Take Fans Back to 2002 With Epic New Year’s Eve Performance

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker took over Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with their latest duet and her classic 2002 hit. On Friday (Dec. 31), the pop-punk duo performed Lavigne's smash "Sk8er Boi" and their new duet, “Bite Me." The special performances aired before the ball dropped in Time's Square and was recorded in Los Angeles, California. Lavigne previously performed on the New Year's Rockin' Eve stage exactly ten years ago, back in 2011.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Served in Silver Boots For Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ashanti was a vision in white and silver for her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside rapper/singer Ja Rule. For her set, Ashanti wore a a mini white dress, with a matching fur coat and hat set and a stunning pair of thigh-high metallic silver boots. Ashanti has always been known for her shoe and style game; whether it be on the red carpet or performing on stage. The singer/songwriter has a shoe collection that boasts a wide variety of designers from Christian Louboutin to Sergio Rossi. Ashanti’s been known to rock an over-the-knee boot such as the one featured above; as well as, strappy high-heeled sandals, peep-toe pumps and a bevy of other heeled styles. With this pick, Ashanti certainly picked out the perfect pair of shoes to start off the New Year with. Try out Ashanti’s look yourself this season. Buy Now: Nine West Tacy 2 Over The Knee Boot, $168 (was $179) Buy Now: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $118.99 (was $199.50) Buy Now: Nine West Talya 3 Boot, $188.99 (was $199)  
CELEBRITIES
