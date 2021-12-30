ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Defense Looks To Prove Its Every Bit As Good As Oklahoma State's

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaBvV_0dZ3Y2xw00

Statistically, Notre Dame’s defense isn’t as good as Oklahoma State’s.

The Fighting Irish are ranked 27th in team defense, giving up 339.3 yards per game while Oklahoma State is 3rd, giving up 278.4 yards per game. The Cowboys are fifth in rush defense, Notre Dame ranks 30th. OSU is 12th in passing yards allowed while Notre Dame ranks 42nd. Oklahoma State leads the nation in sacks per game while Notre Dame ranks 5th.

The good news for Notre Dame is that stats sometimes lie, or they don’t reflect the whole truth.

Throw out a couple of bad games against Florida State (442 total yards and 38 points) and North Carolina (523 yards and 34 points) and Notre Dame’s stats, which are good, get even better.

Every team has a game or two they’d like to do over.

But the November defense for ND was spectacular. It gave up just 20 points and they pitched a shutout against Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston said it took some time for the player to grasp the ultra-aggressive system that Marcus Freeman implemented.

“There was a learning curve for the scheme,” Elston said. “I think we were a little bit more body on body. We played more man coverage. I think we got better as the season went on.”

The Irish players simply needed time .... and reps.

“We played better technique across the board from the front to the backend,” Elston explained. “We settled in. We understood what the calls were and how to execute those calls. It’s been a blend of things -technique, being more aggressive, and getting used to body coverage.”

The more confident the Irish players got in the defense the better they got at tackling, which made them better on third-down. Notre Dame finished the season ranked 16th on the money down.

“I think we got better as tacklers as the season went on,” he said. “Obviously, getting off the field on third down is a huge improvement.”

Jaylen Warren plan: Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren will be in the backfield after missing the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor with an injury.

For Notre Dame to have success against Oklahoma State it will need to contain running back Jaylen Waddle, who rushed for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns this season despite missing the Big 12 title game.

The good tackling Elston already mentioned is important against Warren.

"He's a powerful running back," Elston said. “He’s got great vision and he makes decisive cuts. He's bulky. He runs behind his pads. He's physical. He's got really good hands. They can get the ball to him in the backfield on screens and he makes big plays with the ball in his hands.

"You have to bring your feet to tackle him. You gave to club and wrap and get your helmet to the football with him running the ball.”

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
North Carolina State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Has Message For Jemele Hill

A former Ohio State football player has a message for Jemele Hill following another former player’s accusations against Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes’ program. On Saturday, ex-Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson announced his retirement. Williamson, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, did not make the trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl win over Utah.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game. According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Florida State#American Football#Cowboys#Osu
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Two Ohio State staffers expected to take new jobs

Shortly after Ohio State’s thrilling win in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, reports surfaced that two staff members will be moving on from Columbus. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported after the game that Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has agreed to become the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He stepped in for Kerry Coombs when Ryan Day decided to make a change along the defensive staff in September.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Paul Finebaum Changes Tune About South Carolina Football

Sports radio show host Paul Finebaum has never been known to hold his tongue, particularly when it comes to college football teams not named Alabama. His dramatic takes and divisive opinions can often cause an uproar throughout the sports world, but he’s still widely considered one of the better national personalities in the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
976
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy