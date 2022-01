By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has started off the new year with violence. Pittsburgh Police say they responded to 1700 block of East Carson Street after receiving a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday. A male victim had been shot in the chest and hip, and medics transported him to a hospital. He was last listed in critical condition. Officers also found two other victims in less serious condition, with a second victim who had been shot in the foot and a third victim’s thigh had been grazed by a bullet. Police say that witnesses told me that a fight started in the area and it was shortly after that shots were fired. There is no information about any suspects or arrests at this time.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO