Ross Nelson is good at ranting but not so much at persuasion. Or reading comprehension, perhaps?. In his Salvation Army column , he says the organization’s new anti-racism position regarding systemic racism means that all whites are racists. No, that’s not what systemic racism means. It means that whether or not individual whites are racist, the structure of social and political systems and institutions create disadvantages for people of color. Is the degree of advantage or disadvantage exactly the same across the board? No.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO