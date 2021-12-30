ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Long Island Man Nabbed For Supermarket Burglary, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiEiW_0dZ3XCfk00
Christopher Stringer Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for an alleged burglary of a supermarket.

Christopher Stringer, age 20, of Point Lookout, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 28, shortly after the burglary, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an officer while on patrol heard a ringing alarm. The officer located the alarm at 12 Lido Blvd. at the Point Supermarket and spotted a man standing in front of a smashed window.

After a thorough investigation, Stringer was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

He was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal mischief
  • Petit larceny
  • Possession of burglar's tools
  • Criminal possession of forged instruments

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Porch Thief Arrested In Atlantic City: Police

A 53-year-old woman from Atlantic City has been arrested for stealing packages from porches, authorities said. On Wednesday at 12:36 p..m., Detective Fariyd Holmes saw a suspect walking in the 1800 block of Caspian Place, police said. Louise Brown matched the description of a suspect from a theft investigation flyer,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Police Seek South Jersey Burglary Suspect

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help locating a burglary suspect. The suspect reportedly lost the grille off his Honda sedan while fleeing from the scene of the attempted break-in, Brigantine police said. At approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Brigantine police responded to the 700 block of East Beach...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Point Lookout, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Police#Supermarket#Burglary Criminal#Petit
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Exposed Himself On New Year's Day: Police

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged after he exposed himself to a woman who was out for a walk on Saturday, according to a release by police. Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a report that a "male sitting on a bench had exposed himself to a female out for a walk," in the 400 Block of North Oak Street Warwick Township, Lititz, on Jan. 1 shortly after 11 p.m., as stated in the release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Suffolk County House Fire

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a house fire on Long Island. Brentwood Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 66 Stepney Lane at about 4:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. SCPD said a man was alone...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Fatal Stabbing

A 52-year-old man from Camden has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Ruben Espinoza was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriquez. Police responded to the...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Popular Warren County Bagel Shop Burglarized: Police

A popular Warren County bagel shop was burglarized last week, authorities said. An unknown suspect broke into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown through the drive-thru window around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, local police said. The suspect fled after stealing two cash registers and an unknown...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

North Jersey Motel Guest Hospitalized, Manager Charged In CO Alarm Scare: Report

A guest at a Days Inn motel in North Jersey was hospitalized and the manager was charged following a carbon monoxide scare that evacuated the building Sunday, WRNJ reports. Kushalkum R. Patel, 33, is accused of neglecting to call the police and “placing guests in imminent danger” when he told them that the Days Inn on Route 46 in Budd Lake was safe despite carbon monoxide alarms going off for several hours, the outlet reports citing police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Woman Stabbed In Neck At Central PA Hotel: Police

A woman was stabbed in the neck and arm at a central Pennsylvania hotel, according to police. West Shore Area Regional police were called to a reported stabbing at the Rodeway Inn at 860 North Front Street, Wormleysburg on Dec. 17 around 11:45 p.m., according to a release by police on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Fire Victim ID'd In Central Jersey

A 77-year-old man killed in a fire in Central Jersey last week has been identified, authorities said on Monday. Dorbin Armstrong, of Edison, was found unresponsive inside his home on Plainfield Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Kills Stepson In New Years Day Fight: Police

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepson in Clinton, according to police. Marcel Frazier, Sr., 45, has been arrested for fatally shooting his stepson, Aaron Wilson-Frazier, 25, on New Year's Day, according to Prince George's County Police. Investigators say Wilson-Frazier was gunned down...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
187K+
Followers
33K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy