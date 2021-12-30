Long Island Man Nabbed For Supermarket Burglary, Police Say

Christopher Stringer Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for an alleged burglary of a supermarket.

Christopher Stringer, age 20, of Point Lookout, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 28, shortly after the burglary, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an officer while on patrol heard a ringing alarm. The officer located the alarm at 12 Lido Blvd. at the Point Supermarket and spotted a man standing in front of a smashed window.

After a thorough investigation, Stringer was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

He was charged with:

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Possession of burglar's tools

Criminal possession of forged instruments

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.