ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Deep Purple’s Lockdown Was a ‘Dress Rehearsal for Retirement’

By Martin Kielty
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roger Glover describes Deep Purple's coronavirus lockdown experience as a trial run at retirement, but says they aren’t ready to end things yet. They recently released the covers album Turning to Crime, which was a way of keeping busy while Deep Purple couldn’t tour or record together in the same studio....

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Lord
Person
Ian Paice
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Roger Glover
The Whale 99.1 FM

15 Rock Songs About the Coronavirus, Lockdowns and Masks

Like the rest of the world, rock was kept indoors for the majority of the last two years. Yet, despite being isolated from fans, venues and even their own bandmates, many musicians turned to their work to cope, pass the time and, hopefully, uplift others along the way. The one collective source of inspiration was the coronavirus pandemic itself: What better topic for new, universal music than the same global event that the entire human race was collectively experiencing?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Whale 99.1 FM

Why the Doors’ ‘Break on Through’ Didn’t Break Through at First

The Doors' recording career started with a whimper, not a bang. By 1966, the band had become something of a sensation on the Los Angeles rock 'n' roll scene, with famed residencies at a pair of clubs on the Sunset Strip: the London Fog and the Whisky a Go Go. The Whisky gig unceremoniously ended when singer Jim Morrison went into an oedipal rant about doing unmentionable things to his mom and dad in the song "The End." But by the time of that implosion, the band's talent, and talent for pushing boundaries, had already gotten them signed by Elektra Records.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A Viennese tradition? Let’s not dig too deep

A London orchestral player offers the following defence of Vienna’s New Year’s Day jamboree:. The Vienna NYD concert is unique and it should stay that way! If anyone fails to realise what makes this concert so great is its tradition, not only in its choice of repertoire but the way it’s played! If you want to hear on New Year’s Day the same style of concerts we hear all year round, same Mahler, Bruckner, and so on then go elsewhere! The way this orchestra performs this music is unparalleled and rightly so they should stick to their traditions. Many other orchestras (practically everywhere) have attempted to copy this tradition and every concert ended up as an opportunity to trash this music that is so hard to perform, to get the right balance, style, rubato, timing, making it sound effortless! “Similar” concerts by other leading orchestras ended up as gig events, on many occasions with just one rehearsal being “sufficient” to put together a show! They always ended up sounding that way and it’s an insult to treat this kind of music in this way! This orchestra is unique in performing this music every year and there’s still around 50% of the repertoire to be performed which has never been performed yet!
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Eagles Planned How to Play Shows with Sick or Angry Members

Bernie Leadon said the Eagles were so determined to succeed that they sketched out how to deliver concerts no matter what was happening within the band. He and Don Henley looked back on the band’s early days in a recent interview with Uncut, marking 50 years since the release of their self-titled debut album in February 1972.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Dress Rehearsal#Covid#Yardbirds
JamBase

Happy Birthday Eddie Vedder: Singing ‘Wild Horses’ With The Rolling Stones In 2005

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder celebrates his 57th birthday today. The extremely talented singer-songwriter and grunge pioneer was born on December 23, 1964 in Evanston, Illinois. The 1980s saw somewhat of the decline of the classic rock ‘n’ roll frontman until bands like The Black Crowes and Pearl Jam burst onto the scene in the early ‘90s. Nearly all frontmen owe a great deal to the man who epitomizes the role: the one and only Mick Jagger.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Nick Mason Postpones 2022 North American Tour

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets has postponed their 2022 North American tour "until later in the year." The decision was made "with great regret ... due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic," according to an official statement posted on Twitter. Saucerful of Secrets was formed in 2018, and focuses...
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Rush Celebrated in Upcoming Pinball Machine

Rush music and iconography will be celebrated in an upcoming pinball machine. While no release date is currently available, Stern Pinball announced they will virtually showcase the product at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, which runs Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, 2022. A teaser video is filled with nods to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy