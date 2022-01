Litecoin (LTC) manages to maintain its position as the coin moves sideways while the bulls still maintain the desire to defend the support at $145. According to the daily chart, LTC/USD is currently changing hands at $148.77, down with a 1.61% loss. The coin may continue to trade below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages if the technical indicator crosses into the negative side. However, if the market reclaims the positive momentum, the Litecoin price may cross above the moving averages. Otherwise, more breakdowns may likely play out in the market.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO