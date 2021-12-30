YouTubers Built a Massive Hydraulic Hammer That Can Smash 'Everything'

From dropping cars onto a massive axe from a height of 150 feet (45.7 m) to building the world's heaviest Hulk fist, which consists of 660 pounds (300 kg) of steel, to smash literally everything on their way, the three members of the YouTube channel How Ridiculous are well-known for coming up with bizarre and extravagant experiments. And in their most recent video, they don't disappoint.

With the assistance of DSM Consulting Engineers, the YouTubers have added yet another weapon of mass destruction to their arsenal. Their newest lethal toy is "the largest working hammer" you can find on the planet: The 22-foot (6.7-meter) tool can be returned to its upright position using a hydraulic ram, and its 3-ton hammerhead can smash through virtually anything with its might. If you want to find out more about this peculiar demonstration and want to watch things destroyed, make sure you watch the video embedded above, and as always, enjoy.