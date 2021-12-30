Wisconsin, ASU fans gear up for 2021 Las Vegas Bowl

Thousands of college football fans have arrived in Las Vegas and are gearing up for the Las Vegas Bowl.

13 Action News spoke with fans who thought the showdown between Arizona State and Wisconsin would be canceled due to COVID-19.

“Being the first bowl game, especially after COVID-19, is going to be very exciting for everybody. We’re hoping for a win,” said Leland Patron, an ASU fan

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been the reason behind five canceled bowl games so far this year.

“We’re just telling the team, the band, everybody here, you can go out and do things but wear masks all the time,” said Pam Patron.

Both ASU and Wisconsin said they would be implementing additional precautions to prevent the game from getting canceled at the last minute. The teams changed their schedule of events prior to the game to decrease the chances of a possible virus outbreak.

“Just to be able to have the football game when others aren’t happening just creates that much more exciting,” said Dale Langer, a Wisconsin fan.

The 2021 Las Vegas Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. PT.