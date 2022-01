The Arizona Cardinals have struggled down the stretch, and it does not sound as though help is on the way from some key players. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on Saturday gave a status update on injured wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive lineman J.J. Watt, and the news was not great on either. According to Kingsbury, there are legitimate questions about whether either player will be able to return before the end of the season.

