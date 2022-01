Q: I read your column each week and enjoy it immensely. However, a recent column left out an important consideration. A woman wrote in to say that she has a house that is in her name alone but her husband still has the loan in his name. If the homeowners insurance policy was taken out by the husband in his name alone, then she does not have any coverage for any potential losses should catastrophe strike.

