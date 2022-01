Lurbinectedin is being evaluated as treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer in a phase 3 trial. Lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) is under active investigation in a newly launched phase 3 clinical trial, in which the agent will be administered to patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC) either alone or in combination with irinotecan and compared with the physician’s choice of chemotherapy, according to a press release by PharmaMar.1.

