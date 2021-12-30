ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama vs. Cincinnati: Game day information, how to watch, stream, listen

By Stacey Blackwood
 5 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

We have finally made it to the eve of the playoff semifinal matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Since the inception of the playoff in 2014, Alabama has made more appearances (7) than any other program in the country. The Tide also has an incredible 8-3 record and has won a total of three championships during the playoff era.

This is not the case for the underdog Bearcats. Friday will be the first time that Cincinnati has ever competed in the playoff.

Will the Tide’s playoff experience payoff with another victory? I guess we’ll find out tomorrow.

Here is how you can catch all of the action!

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT, Friday, Dec. 31

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Television: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Laura Rutledge)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ TuneIn app

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

The Cincinnati Bengals are the champions of the AFC North. Cincinnati came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Unfortunately, it’s not all smiles for the Bengals following Sunday’s win. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to limp off the field with a knee injury...
NFL
