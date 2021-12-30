Alabama vs. Cincinnati: Game day information, how to watch, stream, listen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

We have finally made it to the eve of the playoff semifinal matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Since the inception of the playoff in 2014, Alabama has made more appearances (7) than any other program in the country. The Tide also has an incredible 8-3 record and has won a total of three championships during the playoff era.

This is not the case for the underdog Bearcats. Friday will be the first time that Cincinnati has ever competed in the playoff.

Will the Tide’s playoff experience payoff with another victory? I guess we’ll find out tomorrow.

Here is how you can catch all of the action!

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT, Friday, Dec. 31

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Television: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Laura Rutledge)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ TuneIn app

