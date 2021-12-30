ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Initial jobless claims dip back under 200K

By Gaurav Batavia
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Initial Jobless Claims: -8K to 198K vs. 205K consensus and 206K prior (revised from 205K). 4-week moving average was 199.25K, a increase of 7.25K...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
newstalkflorida.com

Jobless Claims Remain Near 52-Year Low

The number of Americans who filed new unemployment claims decreased to 198,000 in the week ending Dec. 25 as employers continue to fight to retain workers amid a tight labor market and growing Omicron coronavirus variant concerns. The Labor Department figure shows an 8,000 claim decrease compared to the week...
BUSINESS
CBS News

New jobless claims are lowest in decades

New jobless claims for the week ending December 25 were close to the lowest in half a century. Heather Long, an economic columnist for The Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on unemployment and the economy.
ECONOMY
Ocala Gazette

Improved jobless rate leads to scaled-back benefits

Floridians laid off in the new year will get seven fewer weeks of unemployment benefits because the state’s jobless rate improved in 2021. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Tuesday announced that a formula used to determine the maximum number of weeks of benefits will revert from a pandemic-boosted 19 weeks to 12 weeks.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Jobless Claims
Shore News Network

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall in Christmas week

(Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, data that showed no impact yet on employment from the surge in U.S. coronavirus infections to a record. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally...
ECONOMY
The Oregonian

Jobless claims fall below 200k in good economic news

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 8,000 to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Jobless Claims Steady at Pre-Covid Levels

For the third time in six weeks, Initial Jobless Claims have come in below the psychologically satisfying 200K number: 198K new jobless claims were made in the past week. This is still off the pandemic low seen the first week of December, which was 188K. But a bit of historical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Futures subdued as focus turns to weekly jobless claims

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose marginally on Thursday, as easing worries around the Omicron variant put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track to extend record-setting runs, with focus turning to a weekly jobless report to gauge the country’s economic health. The Labor Department’s weekly...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
conwaydailysun.com

Maine sees slight uptick in new jobless claims

(The Center Square) – Claims for jobless benefits in Maine increased slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 1,193 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Dec. 25, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 138 more than in the previous week.
MAINE STATE
investing.com

U.S. Stock Markets Edge Higher; Initial Jobless Claims Come In Lower

Investing.com - U.S. stocks traded higher in Thursday morning trading, leaving them poised to end the year strongly amid growing confidence the Omicron Covid variant won’t cause serious economic damage. At 11 AM ET (1600 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 34 points, or 0.1%, the S&P...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Jobless claims: Another 198,000 individuals filed new claims last week

First-time unemployment filings fell by 8,000 claims from the previous week’s reading, marking the second lowest print during the pandemic and signaling continued recovery in the labor market as high demand for workers pours into the new year. The Labor Department released its latest report on initial and continuing...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

This Week: Home prices, wholesale stockpiles, jobless claims

S&P issues its latest monthly CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index Tuesday. The Commerce Department reports its November snapshot of U.S. wholesale inventories Wednesday. The Labor Department delivers its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits Thursday.
REAL ESTATE
Financial World

US initial jobless claims unchanged as economy shows resilience; inflation ticks up

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had clung on to a pre-pandemic level last week, as labor market has reportedly tightened further with consumers spending, the lifeblood of US economy accountable for roughly a 66.0 per cent of entire US economic activity, rising solidly, illustrating a cerulean comely on labor market as the economy heads to a strong finish to 2021.
BUSINESS
Lootpress

US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year. Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Pause Ahead of Jobless Claims

U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of an update on the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits and data on consumer spending and sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.
STOCKS
newspressnow.com

A reasonable plea on jobless claims

The final chapter of 2021 is beginning to feel like the end of the previous year. After the COVID Christmas of 2020, cases once again are on the rise, this time from the omicron variant that has become prevalent. Some of the data points to milder cases associated with this strain, but the final toll on patients and providers remains to be seen.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy