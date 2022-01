The new 3-inch gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun from Mossberg is a serious step up for diehard duck and goose hunters. Like so many things in life, we cling to the things we know and are accustomed to. The Mossberg name and line of hunting shotguns — including the 500, 835, and 930 series — exemplify this notion. It doesn’t take long polling the hunting crowd to find out how popular these models have been and continue to be. They’re known for being affordable, reliable, and perform without hiccups, despite being subjected to some seriously harsh hunting conditions.

