MTA suspends more subway lines due to staffing shortages, rise in COVID cases

The MTA is suspending additional subway lines as COVID cases continue to surge across the city, causing staffing shortages.

Service is suspended on the B line. The 5 and J trains are running local instead of express with the changes, and the 2 and A trains are running with delays.

The MTA warned riders on Sunday there would be an impact with the number of workers contracting the virus. They continue to point out that they are running as much service as they can with the crews they have available.

The MTA also tweeted out several of their bus lines are running on limited or delayed service due to the shortage in staff.