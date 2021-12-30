ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA suspends more subway lines due to staffing shortages, rise in COVID cases

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The MTA is suspending additional subway lines as COVID cases continue to surge across the city, causing staffing shortages.

Commuters will need to keep a close eye on their train schedules as the MTA suspends more subway and bus services across the city. The change is a result of a staffing shortage due to rising COVID-19 cases

Service is suspended on the B line. The 5 and J trains are running local instead of express with the changes, and the 2 and A trains are running with delays.

The MTA warned riders on Sunday there would be an impact with the number of workers contracting the virus. They continue to point out that they are running as much service as they can with the crews they have available.

The MTA also tweeted out several of their bus lines are running on limited or delayed service due to the shortage in staff.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

