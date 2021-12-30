8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts. The company’s fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 308,600 units, representing roughly 28% quarter-over-quarter increase from the 241,300 cars delivered in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the change was about 71%. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $1,062.60 in the after-hours trading session.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO