Tesla Shares Slip Premarket As It Recalls Over 475K Vehicles

Ultimately, this can raise the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA.
In a report dated December 21, NTHSA said that Tesla recalled 119,009 2014-21 Model S EV units due to the issues related to the front trunk latch assembly that were misaligned. The issues prevented the secondary hood latch from engaging.
In November, Tesla's stock price fell after recalling almost 12,000 EVs due to a software glitch.
Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.02% at $1,075.22 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been in a tight trading range. Each time shares dropped to the $19 level over the past two months, there were enough buyers to support the stock. This put a floor under the price. During the same time period, there has been resistance...
The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDY) all-electric vehicle sales soared by more than double in December, helping it outscore local rivals Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) combined for the full year as well. What Happened: BYD, which is...
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts. The company’s fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 308,600 units, representing roughly 28% quarter-over-quarter increase from the 241,300 cars delivered in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the change was about 71%. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $1,062.60 in the after-hours trading session.
It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
The new year has brought good tidings for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) investors. The electric car maker's shares popped by 10% to $1,163.63 on the morning of Jan. 3 after it reported an 87% surge in annual vehicle deliveries to 936,000 from the previous year. The company delivered 308,600 vehicles in the last quarter of 2021, up from 180,667 during the same time period a year earlier. Those figures handily beat analyst estimates of 267,000 for the current quarter and 897,000 for all of 2021.
Check Out These Electric Vehicle Stocks In The Stock Market Today. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been a hot topic among investors of the stock market in recent years. Many believe the automotive industry will be going electric sooner rather than later. Even government bodies around the globe have been encouraging the transition to EVs by providing various forms of subsidies. And assuming you strongly believe in the growth trajectory of this space, it wouldn’t hurt to put up a list of top electric vehicle stocks to buy right now.
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla surged 7.4% in the premarket following news that it delivered 308,600 vehicles during the fourth quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 263,026. The quarter's deliveries were 70% above year-ago levels and about 30% higher than the prior quarter. McDonald's (MCD) – McDonald's was upgraded...
Heading into the first trading week of 2022, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. 1. Tesla Q4 Deliveries Surge Despite Supply Chain Issues: Electric vehicle maker Tesla...
Even while stock markets signal Tesla's rise and popularity in the automobile market, the carmaker needs its electric vehicles on the streets to be the 'game-changer' of transportation. As 2021 ended, Tesla came a bit close to achieving this feat as it shipped close to million vehicles in the year, The Verge reported.
After another brutal year in 2021, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) short sellers kicked off 2022 deep in the red on Monday after the stock jumped 11.5% on the strength of better-than-expected fourth-quarter delivery numbers. Spiegel’s Bearish Take: One of Tesla’s most vocal short sellers has been Stanphyl Capital Partners Managing Member...
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Monday in sympathy with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which reported strong delivery numbers over the weekend. Tesla announced that vehicle production totaled 305,840 in the fourth quarter, while deliveries reached 308,600, representing an increase of about 71% year-over-year. The company said it produced 930,422 vehicles in 2021 and delivered 936,172 during the year.
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday. What Happened: Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 862 mentions as at press time, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 341 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +4.81% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
