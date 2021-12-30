ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rumor: Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus May Helmet up as MCU’s Ghost Rider

By Mike Julianelle
The Dad
The Dad
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mahershala Ali is in the process of taking over as Blade, the role Wesley Snipes made famous, and now rumor has it that the MCU is going to bring Ghost Rider into the fold. Nicolas Cage, unfortunately, won’t be reprising his role as the fire-headed motorcyclist, but who...

www.thedad.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus hints at potential new Marvel role

Norman Reedus is arguably best known for his turn as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, but is the actor about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Well, he certainly wants to. Amid speculation that Marvel is working on a new Ghost Rider movie – and that the studio may...
MOVIES
The Dad

Belfast Star Wishes Dad Was Around To See His New Movie

Not every star makes it big early. Some spend long careers grinding, never quite getting that big break, or fully realizing their potential, until later in their lives. It’s not easy waiting for recognition, or for finally delivering the project they’ve always wanted to make, especially when the people who would be most proud of your accomplishments aren’t around to see them.
MOVIES
The Dad

The Rock Refuses Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious Invitation

Sometimes, even family, fall out. Even the Fast and the Furious family. That’s what happened with Vin Diesel and The Rock, who very publicly dislike each other and stopped teaming up on Fast movies. The Rock showed up for Fast 5, 6, 7, and 8, then had enough, did his Diesel-free Hobbs and Shaw spinoff movie, and said sayonara. But Diesel, perhaps after Fast 8 and Fast 9 weren’t quite as furious as he’d hoped, finally saw the light and asked The Rock to return for Fast 10 to wrap up the series. To which The Rock said: Nah.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Gabriel Luna Reacts To Ghost Rider MCU Rumors

Gabriel Luna is ready to come back as Ghost Rider, if he were to get invited back to the MCU. The actor, responding to days of rumors and reports about the future of the character in Marvel's movies, simply tweeted that his philosophy was, stay ready so you don't have to get ready. His tweet comes at the end of an odd chain of rumors and events: after word came out that Ghost Rider might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Norman Reedus -- star of The Walking Dead and frequent fan-cast for Johnny Blaze -- was spotted interacting with a bunch of Ghost Rider posts on social media.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nic Cage
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Wesley Snipes
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Norman Reedus
Distractify

The Rumors Are Sparking up Again — Is Norman Reedus Going to Play Ghost Rider in the MCU?

As an actor, Norman Reedus has sure gotten around. He's best known for portraying the hot-headed expert hunter Daryl Dixon on AMC's The Walking Dead. Having first appeared on the show in 2010, Norman has since made a name for himself for his award-winning performance on the popular zombie post-apocalyptic series. An actor of his popularity could easily make his way to bigger roles, and rumors are kicking around that he might soon portray Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Agents of SHIELD Star Sounds Off on MCU Ghost Rider Casting Rumors

It's long been debated by comic book film fans whether or not the non-Marvel Studios produced shows that aired on ABC and Netflix are canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox's respective appearances in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home offered a massive glimmer of hope with regard to the future of Marvel's "non-MCU" properties. Now, a fan-favorite actor from Agents of SHIELD is fueling speculation about his potential arrival to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Gabriel Luna Is Ready To Return As Ghost Rider

Agents of SHIELD and The Last of Us star Gabriel Luna is ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider. Gabriel Luna made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider in the fourth season of Agents of SHIELD. Specifically, he portrayed the Robbie Reyes version of the character who bonded himself with a demon after being fatally injured in a gang shootout. Throughout the first half of the season, the character went back and forth between being an ally and an antagonist. The character was reportedly cut from the series due to budget concerns but did make an appearance in the show’s season finale.
TV & VIDEOS
The Dad

Laura: So Lucky

“We have 2 under 2, about 14 months apart. Covid has become increasingly difficult with being in lock down and stay home orders (we’re in Ontario). My husband has worked around the clock to be able to provide for us, as we’ve felt the financial ramifications just like so many. He works two jobs to cover our expenses and comes home always so present and involved with the kids. Always there to give me a break when I’m on my mental tipping point.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Walking Dead#Film Star#Marvel#Amc
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Says Ending ‘GOT’ Was a ‘Relief,’ but ‘Hardest Thing to Walk Away From’

As Peter Dinklage makes the press rounds for his award-nominated title role in Joe Wright’s musical “Cyrano,” inevitably questions about “Game of Thrones” are coming up. Even though the show ended two and a half years ago, George R.R. Martin’s fantasy saga remains the gift that keeps on giving — including with HBO’s upcoming spinoff series, “House of the Dragon.” While paying a visit to “The Graham Norton Show” on New Year’s Eve (via Insider), Dinklage agreed that it was a “relief,” when asked by the host, when the eight-episode series ended. Dinklage won a Primetime Emmy Award for best supporting...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Would Ghost Rider’s Penance Stare Work on the Joker?

When talking about some of the most powerful and influential characters in either the Marvel or DC franchises it almost feels as though there are a few characters out there that are taken for granted by how they look or how they act, and while it’s fair to state that individuals such as the Joker and Ghost Rider are well-known to many, there are moments when they can surprise people. The penance stare, known as one of Ghost Rider’s greatest powers, has the capability of turning the victim catatonic based on the remorse they feel for the sins they’ve committed. It’s not really Ghost Rider’s most destructive power, but it does carry a serious punch to it since being made to face your sins isn’t easy for everyone, and can mentally and emotionally devastate many people. But there are a couple of weaknesses to it that people don’t always think about, and it’s why characters such as the Punisher, Deadpool, and even Thanos have been able to withstand the stare, even if the fact is that no one is immune to it.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Superhero Bits: The Batman Trailer In Glorious 4K, Ghost Rider Rumors & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
The Dad

The Dad

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

 https://thedad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy