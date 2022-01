Starting today, Colorado’s minimum wage is $12.56 an hour for regular workers and $9.54 for tipped employees. Thanks to a voter-approved law a few years ago, the state's rate increased rapidly for a few years, hitting $12.00 in 2020. Now it gets a cost-of-living bump annually based on the Consumer Price Index. That increase is calculated from the middle of one year to the next. That means the relatively rapid rise in inflation felt in the fall of 2021 isn’t part of this increase, but will be reflected in the 2023’s rate.

