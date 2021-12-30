ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Woman dies in Belmont County crash

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qbq8w_0dZ3PbG700

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene late Wednesday night after a crash in Belmont County according to the state highway patrol in Ohio.

Troopers say, Michael Paul, age 39 of Martins Ferry, was driving a 2008 BMW 335 when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned while traveling west on CR 4.

The highway patrol says Paul sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Barton EMS to Wheeling Medical Park.

The passenger, Bethany Paul, age 34, died at the scene.

Troopers believe that alcohol is a factor in the crash.

No charges have currently been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

Colerain FD and Barton FD assisted on the call

(Editors note: the crash happened late Wednesday night, not Tuesday night. A firefighter from Barton said they transported the patient, not Cumberland Trail, according to troopers at the Ohio Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 4

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman charged with murder in slaying of off-duty officer

A woman has been charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of an off-duty Cleveland police officer gunned down during a parking lot carjacking, authorities said. Cleveland police on Sunday announced the charge against 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd in Friday’s shooting death of 25-year-old Officer Shane Bartek at an apartment building on Cleveland’s west side. Police […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Jacobsburg home ruled total loss following fire

Jacobsburg, Ohio (WTRF) – Crews say a home in Jacobsburg is a total loss after an early evening fire. The call reportedly came in around 4:30 for a home along Hawthorne Hill Road. All residents were able to escape, but the Spirit of 76 fire department says the owner suffered burns to his hands while […]
JACOBSBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

OSHP reports 10 deaths on the road over the New Year’s holiday

OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the New Year’s holiday. Four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, three were OVI-related and five were pedestrians. This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 14 fatalities were […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colerain, OH
Wheeling, WV
Accidents
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Martins Ferry, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Belmont County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Bethany, WV
County
Belmont County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for explorer program

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant for its explorer’s program. The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio gave the Sheriff’s Office a $2,635 grant. Law Enforcement Exploring Programs (“Explorers”) are a nationally recognized, hands-on program open to Belmont County and surrounding area young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Mayor takes office during chaotic week in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Bellaire’s new mayor, Edward Marling, was sworn in to office on New Year’s Day. That week, the village had three water line breaks, one after the other. They required round-the-clock work by village employees to fix. Marling said the water lines all over the village need to be replaced because they […]
BELLAIRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bmw#Cr 4#Wheeling Medical Park#Colerain Fd#Barton Fd#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

COVID numbers took an unprecedented leap in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – There are 502 new confirmed COVID cases in Ohio County since December 26. Fifty-eight of those are patients under age 18. While that number sounds shockingly high, the Ohio County Health Department administrator said the true number is higher. Howard Gamble explained there are whole groups of positives not […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling’s Washington Ave. Bridge closing today for one month

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Commuters, take note—you won’t be able to use the Washington Avenue Bridge in Wheeling for around a month starting Monday. City Manager Robert Herron says a recent inspection by the DOH found that the bridge showed a need for some emergency repairs. A five-ton weight limit was already set a while […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital delivers first newborn of 2022

The first newborn in the Ohio Valley was born on January 1, according to Wheeling Hospital. Wheeling Hospital says at 6:11 PM mother Mandie Morris of Wheeling welcomed Maezie Noel to the Ohio Valley. Wheeling Hospital showed a picture of Maezie Noel with Neonatal RN Tess Riley.
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTRF- 7News

Snow anyone? Oglebay covering the slopes for the season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Winter weather has officially arrived in the Ohio Valley, but not all of it came from Mother Nature. The cold temperatures means Oglebay Park can start manufacturing snow on the slopes. Although it’s the artificial kind, it’s definitely great news for the for the ski and snowboard enthusiasts out there. Crews […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials warn of scam over COVID vaccine status

West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status. The Department of Health and Human Resources says it has received reports of people receiving messages asking them to validate their driver’s license through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The message falsely claims the request is in partnership […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Streetscape Project about to take shape in 2022

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Streetscape project is a step closer to begin taking shape. This project has been in-the-making for about seven years. What initially started out as a sidewalk and painting project has turned into a major overhaul of the streetscape from a portion of State Route 2 going through Downtown Wheeling. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hungover driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving

(WTRF) – If you are heading out for a drink to celebrate for New Year’s, AAA reminds that intoxication does not end the morning after the celebration. Hungover driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Jim Garrity the Director of Public Affairs for AAA East Central said the common misconception when drinking is […]
TRAFFIC
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County holds back-to-school COVID-19 testing

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) If you gathered and celebrated for the holidays, consider getting tested for COVID-19 before heading back to the classroom.   Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Marshall County board of education office they held a drive-up testing site. Rapid tests were distributed by health department employees and volunteer school nurses.   Karen Klamut is the director of student services for Marshall County Schools. She says […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy