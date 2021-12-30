DEO: The Year Ahead

Friday afternoon I locked the big front doors of old Lincoln school and hiked down H Street looking forward to the weekend with June and the girls. She had prepared my favorite meal, cornbread and beans, but it lacked one item, buttermilk. I decided to walk to Grubb’s Grocery on the corner of 24th and I streets for a quart to make supper complete. It had started to rain, but I grabbed the umbrella and took another short walk and saw a muddy white mutt wandering from car to car in the parking lot. It was obviously lost and searching for a car or someone familiar. I couldn’t resist the urge to call it out of danger in the traffic. My low whistle got an instant response and I quickly had a bedraggled friend jumping at my feet. I sat on the liar’s bench under the store canopy and gave the little guy a good petting before going into the store.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO